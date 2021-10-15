Ross Wishart, of Methil Brae, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Wishart, 42, admitted that on December 14, 2020 at his home address he assaulted a man by holding a knife against his neck.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 7.20am the accused and the complainer were consuming alcohol together. Suddenly without warning the accused presented a knife and held it to the complainer’s neck, to his distress.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"He thereafter withdrew the knife and put his head in his hands saying ‘what am I doing?’”

The Depute said the accused had said he had not meant to cause the complainer harm but was ‘trying to teach him a lesson’. Police were contacted.

Wishart’s defence lawyer said his client could not remember the incident but that he takes responsibility for his actions.

