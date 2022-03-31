Van driver who killed cyclist is jailed: Victim was thrown 30m down the road

The van's windscreen was smashed in the incident.

Adam Fernie, 80, failed to see Iain Anderson, 66 - who was cycling on the B937 near Ladybank in Fife – and hit him with his truck.

The collision smashed the windscreen of the Nissan Cabstar and Mr Anderson along with his bike were pushed 30m along the road in front of the truck.

Passers-by went to Mr Anderson’s aid but unfortunately he died at the scene on 25 August 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Anderson's bike after the incident.

Earlier this month, Fernie was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial and on Thursday he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

He has also been banned from driving for six years and four months. Fernie will be required to sit an extended test before he can drive again.

Today tributes were paid to the investigating team which helped to secure a conviction in the case.

David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime said: “Adam Fernie’s dangerous driving had terrible consequences, taking Iain Anderson’s life and leaving his family without a husband, father and grandfather. Our thoughts are with his family during what must be a very difficult time for them.

“This case highlights the potential repercussions of dangerous driving and the great harm it can cause.