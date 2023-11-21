Vandals leave Fife Heritage Railway with £12,000 repair bill for smashed windows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damage was discovered on Saturday after 12 windows were found smashed on the Class 313 EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit) by vandals walking down the track of the new Levenmouth Rail Link.

Police were informed of the damage and CCTV footage has been obtained showing a group of youths with torches around the area of the train at around 6am on Saturday, November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FHR director, James Rankin, said: “They were seen to be there for around 45 minutes and it is likely that it was this group who smashed the windows.

​One of the smashed windows on the train.

"These windows are notoriously difficult to fit and the cost is likely to be in excess of £12,000.”

The three-coach train was donated by Network Rail in August this year and transported to Leven by low loader from Melton Mowbray in England.

Since it has been at Kirkland it has been worked on by our youth volunteers to make it suitable for the general public to walk through and inspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will now seriously affect and delay our plans for this to happen,” said Mr Rankin.

"It is hoped that it being a unique train, it would draw enthusiasts from far and wide and especially from the South of England (where the unit worked) to visit Leven.

"Smashed windows really reflects badly on the care and attention we have shown this train since it arrived in Fife. Our volunteers are devastated by this mindless act of vandalism. Each window we have been told will take eight hours to replace by professionals.

"It is not a job for our volunteers to carry out. It is a job for the professionals. These professionals do not stay locally. The cost will rise if overnight accommodation is needed to fulfil any contract. FHR does not have these funds to hand - so it is difficult to say how long it will take for us to raise that kind of money,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police investigation is under way into the incident, but a happy outcome is not expected.