Vandals smash World War One tribute in Methilhill

A small memorial plaque to mark the centenary of the Armistice has been smashed, just weeks after it was placed.

The British Legion Women’s Section in Methilhill raised funds for a commemorative bench and a plaque, which features the Ode of Remembrance.

They were placed opposite their hall on Main Street in Methilhill on November 9 – but already the plaque has been broken.

It is thought the incident happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, when the club’s secretary discovered the vandalism.

The club raised £500 through raffles, bingo nights and other events to purchase the bench and plaque. However, the items were donated by a Mr Edney and Mrs Blair respectively, and the money donated to an Edinburgh charity.

“To think they have done such a thing to such a special thing – I think it’s disgusting,” said Etta Drummond, club president. “They have no respect, not just for themselves but for anyone. I hope they’ve got a sore toe.”

Ms Drummond said the group would replace the plaque.

“It is a sad day when these memorials, which commemorate those who fell in past wars, are shown absolutely no respect,” said Cllr Ken Caldwell. “The community is working hard to make Methilhill a better place, only to be spoiled by a senseless few.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened in the Main Street area between 9pm on November 24 and 6.20am on November 25 when a memorial plaque was damaged.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2504 of 25 November, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”