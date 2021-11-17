Vandals spray paint cars and homes in two streets in Fife town
Cars and homes in two streets in a Fife town have been sprayed with paint in what police described as “an extensive series of vandalisms.”
The incidents happened between 10:00pm and 11:30pm on Sunday in Victoria Terrace and Thistle Street, Dunfermline.
Ten cars and six houses were attacked with numerous windows and front doors sprayed with paint.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses.
Inspector Neil McGurk of Dunfermline Police Station said: “This was a completely mindless act and the cost of repairs will be significant.
“I would urge anyone who may have information or could have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area on Sunday night to get in touch.
“If your car or property was damaged and you haven’t yet spoken to police then please get in touch.
Call 101, quoting 4311 of November 14, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.