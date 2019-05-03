Vandals target charity garden at Fife beauty spot

Vandals have struck at a Fife beauty spot wrecking information boards and signage for a Marie Curie flower garden.

The heartless act is thought to have taken place on Sunday evening at Riverside Park in Glenrothes

One notice board was vandalised while another was destroyed. (Pic David Cooper).

Police officers are now investigating the vandalism after graffiti was daubed across several notice panels and a sign erected by the Marie Curie charity highlighting the popular ‘Field of Hope’ flower garden close to the pond and car park area in the park.

Glenrothes window cleaner John Lockhart volunteers to clean the vandalised sign. (Pic David Cooper).

A further notice board, which was situated close to the Lidl entrance to the park, has also been destroyed.

“It’s hugely frustrating to find this damage in the park carried out by mindless individuals,” said David Cooper, a memeber of the Friends of Riverside Park (FORP) group.

Mr Cooper added: “The Charity garden was planted to give a ray of sunshine to those who have been touched by this horrible illness, and now it has been spoiled by some inhuman and ignorant persons.

“FORP can only wish that those responsible will, in the fullness of time, realise what a cruel act they have committed and will come to regret this act of vandalism.”

Mr Cooper added that a spray paint can found close to the damaged signs had now been passed to police to help with their inquiries.

Despite the widespread public anger regarding the vandalism, Mr Cooper added that volunteers had been overwhelmed by the level of support, including one local business owner who came in person to help with the clean up.

“The public support since the news of the damage has been very encouraging indeed,” said Mr Cooper.

“A special thanks must go John Lockhart, a local window cleaner, who has kindly assisted with cleaning of the signs.”

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or saw any one acting suspiciously in the area over the weekend of April 29-30 is urged to inform the police.