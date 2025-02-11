Vandals trash Fife counselling service building in sickening attack

Police have launched an investigation after the premises of a counselling service in Fife were trashed by vandals.

DAPL in Leven was the target over the weekend, and the damage caused has had an impact on the support services it runs.

Its premises in Parkdale Avenue, Leven, suffered ten smashed windows, while tables were damaged and a TV used for online meetings destroyed. The door to its recovery room was also smashed in.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 8officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Parkdale Avenue, Leven. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

The shocking damage caused by vandals at the counselling premises (PICs: DAPL)

DAPL pledged to keep any disruption to a minimum as it began a major clear-up operation. In a Facebook post it said: “We are saddened to be the victim of mindless vandalism at the weekend. We will do our best to ensure disruption to our Leven base services are kept to a minimum. Regretfully there will be no UK SMART Recovery Scotland GROUP and no Cocaine Anonymous meetings being held within the Leven premises this week.”