Five vehicles parked on Alexandra Street and Mitchell Street were vandalised between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, January 6.

PC Fraser Ireland, from the Kirkcaldy Community Investigation Unit, is leading the police investigation into these incidents.

In a social media post published by the Kirkcaldy Police Division, he asked the public to come forward and provide any CCTV and/or dash cam footage from the area.

PC Ireland expressed his desire to speak to witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area at the time.

He also asked to be contacted by any members of the public who have found any discarded spray cans in the area since the vandalisms took place.

Anyone with any information on this incident has been asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting reference PS-20220207-2945.

Police are investigating, after vehicles parked on Alexandra Street and Mitchell Street were vandalised with spray paint.

