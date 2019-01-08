Vehicles worth £70,000 stolen from Fife business

Vehicles worth an estimated £70,000 have been stolen from business premises in Glenrothes.

Three cars and a motorhome were taken from Touring Caravan Services on Woodgate Way North overnight on Monday.

Vauxhall Astra

Police are hunting for up to five people believed to have been responsible.

They say suspects are believed to have arrived at the premises in a vehicle before forcing entry and stealing keys to four vehicles.

You might also be interested in:

M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Golden tickets mark M&S move into Glenrothes

Pancake Place set to close in town centre

They were then used to take a white Vauxhall Astra, registration number BN10 EFE; a silver Mercedes-Benz ML350, registration number ST61 CZO; a black and white Swift Bolero motorhome, registration SP64 CUW, and a silver Hyundai Santa Fe.

The Hyundai was recovered a short distance away on Tuesday.

The value of the stolen vehicles is estimated to be over £70,000.

Detective Sergeant Mark Beveridge from Glenrothes CID said: “We believe at least four or possibly five people have been involved in this incident as the vehicles were all driven away from the premises.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen any of these vehicles in the Fife area since their theft, or has information in their current whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible. Please be mindful that the registration numbers could have been changed.

“Equally anyone with any information on those involved, or who might have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the incident, is asked to come forward.”

Contact Glenrothes CID via 101, quoting incident number 0555 of January 8, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.