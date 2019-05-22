Victim attacked by knife man during robbery in home

A Fife man was attacked and robbed in his own home at knifepoint by a drug user.

Michael Jhoomun went into the kitchen of the victim’s home in Kirkcaldy and picked up a large knife.

Jhoomun (50) of Dura Park, Glenrothes, is now behind bars after admitting the offence at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

On April 22, last year at Miller Street, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Andrew Wilson, by brandishing a knife at him, struggling with him to his injury and robbing him of a mobile phone, a knife and a quantity of tobacco.

The victim Mr Wilson, who was 38, has since died but this was not connected to the incident, the court was told.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said Mr Wilson was known to Paula Bridges, who was then in a relationship with Jhoomun.

At around 3pm, Mr Wilson was at home and answered his door to find Bridges there. He let her in but did not initially see Jhoomun who followed her in.

As Mr Wilson sat on his sofa, Jhoomun went into the kitchen and returned holding a knife with a 12-inch blade.

“I’m wanting your money,” he told him. “This is a robbery. Give me your money.”

There was a struggle between them as Mr Wilson tried to grab the knife and sustained a cut to his hand.

Jhoomun took a mobile phone and a quantity of tobacco before leaving the property and driving off accompanied by Ms Bridges.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Campbell said: “He’s under no illusion and knows that this is a very serious matter.”

Jhoomun and his partner were taking drugs at that time and had gone to the man’s house hoping to obtain Valium, he added.

The court heard Jhoomun had previously served prison terms and was currently on community payback order.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Jhoomun was remanded in custody until sentencing on June 19.

Earlier this year, Jhoomun was placed on community payback order after assaulting the driver of a works van on the M90 near Dunfermline.

Decorator Robert Steen had given Jhoomun a few days’ work and ended up regretting it with the two of them at loggerheads.

An argument in the van turned physical with the driver being grabbed and pushed by Jhoomun, causing him to swerve about the road then pull into the hard shoulder.