VIDEO: Shock after woman assaulted in Kirkcaldy sneak-in theft

Residents in Kirkcaldy’s Mitchell Street have told of their shock after a woman was assaulted in her own home by a sneak thief at the weekend.

Although the 44-year-old only suffered minor injuries after the thief entered her house around 2.40am on Saturday, stealing some money and alcohol, she was left badly shaken.

Police are seeking witnesses following a sneak theft in Mitchell Street

Today people in the street said they were shocked to hear of the incident.

One lady told the Press she had been working nightshift so hadn’t heard anything.

“It is shocking when you hear something like this happening, especially so close to where you live,” she said.

“I’ve only lived here 18 months, but I was born in Kirkcaldy and haven’t heard about anything like this happening around here.

“I always keep my door locked because the door is at the front and there are always people passing, which makes it even more unusual that this has happened.”

Another resident said: “I work in security, and it’s terrible to hear of something like this happening here.

“My door is always kept locked and I have a big dog, which helps.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything on their way home after a night out, or any passing taxi drivers, to get in touch.

The assailant was seen heading off towards nearby Alexandra Street.

He is described as in his mid to late 20s, 5’6”-5’8” tall, of slim build, unshaven and with a local accent.

He was wearing a dark, hooded top with white writing on one sleeve, with the hood up. He was also wearing stonewashed jeans and black boots.

Police have warned householders to ensure they keep their doors locked at all times.

Anyone with any information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 557 of April 28. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.