VIDEO: Vandals force closure of Fife recycling centre

Vandals have struck at a Fife recycling centre forcing it to remain closed whilst a major clean up operation is conducted.

The incident happened overnight at Kircaldy Recycling Centre, in Denburn Road in the town.

The contents of a large waste container including household rubbish, paint tins, and other items were emptied across the yard forcing the centre to remain closed because of safety concerns.

Commenting on the incident, Simon Young, Fife Council’s service manager said: “It took a couple of hours to clean up the mess left by vandals.

“Unfortunately the recycling centre had to be closed while that happened for the safety of the staff working in the site.”

The centre has now re-opened following the clean up. A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report about the incident which is believed to have taken place at 6pm on Thursday, March 14.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at that time or has any information regarding the incident is urged to contact police by calling 101.