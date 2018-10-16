‘Violent and predatory’ Fife man (29) jailed after being found guilty of rape

A man who subjected a woman to a violent physical and sexual assault has been jailed.

Stephen Graham was sentenced at Edinburgh High Court today (October 16) and given six-years in prison for the attack, which took place at an address in Markinch on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

The 29-year-old victim was within Graham’s home address when he punched her to the face, breaking her nose.

He then subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

Police were contacted following the incident and 29-year-old Graham was subsequently detained before being arrested and charged.

He was found guilty of rape, assault and threatening and abusive behaviour at Livingston High Court on September 11, 2018.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID said: “Stephen Graham is a violent and predatory individual who carried out a horrific and terrifying attack on a woman, who was left extremely distressed and traumatised by this ordeal.

“It is only because of her courage in coming forward to report the abuse she suffered that we were able to ensure Graham was brought to justice for his crimes and will now serve a custodial sentence.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the uniform staff who initially attended the incident and the continued hard work of the detectives and officers who progressed the enquiry to its conclusion.

“We treat all reports of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness and will conduct a thorough and professional investigation whenever such offences are brought to our attention.

“In addition, we work closely with relevant partners to provide victims with all the necessary support and assistance they may require.

“If you wish to report a sexual crime then you can do so by contacting us on 101, making an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by utilising our third-party reporting mechanism, details of which are available on our website at http://www.scotland.police.uk.”