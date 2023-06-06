News you can trust since 1871
Wanted man with links to cannabis farm could be living in Fife, police say

A man who has been on the run from police for six years could be living in Fife. Andrew Armstrong is wanted by Merseyside Police in connection with drugs offences.
Allan Crow
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST

He was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm found in Birkdale, Southport in 2017, but never showed up.

Police have been hunting the 37-year old ever since and believe he could be in Fife where he has previously lived. Now a new appeal has bene made via social media for anyone to come forward with information.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes. He also has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police at @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101quoting incident reference 0517256353.

Andrew Armstrong is wanted by Merseyside Police in connection with drugs offences.