He was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm found in Birkdale, Southport in 2017, but never showed up.

Police have been hunting the 37-year old ever since and believe he could be in Fife where he has previously lived. Now a new appeal has bene made via social media for anyone to come forward with information.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes. He also has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police at @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101quoting incident reference 0517256353.