The woman, aged 74, had a three-figure sum of cash stolen while in the Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes. Police are investigating.

The incident happened on the morning of Tuesday, November 22. It comes after similar incidents in Kirkcaldy and Dundee.

The woman believed she had dropped the money, but CCTV footage revealed two women taking it from her bag.

Police have urged the public to be vigilant as they use cash machines in the run-up to Christmas, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: “These criminals are well organised and target our most vulnerable members of the community.

“At this time we are following positive lines of enquiry and have identified similar thefts in Kirkcaldy and Dundee, suggesting that these individuals have the means to travel to commit crime.

“My officers are working closely with local banks to ensure vigilance when larger cash withdrawals are made by elderly or vulnerable people.

“I would also urge the family members of those considered more vulnerable to assist their loved ones when withdrawing larger amounts of money, especially around the festive season.”And he added: “I would also ask members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”