Warning after young mum hit by ‘convincing’ bank fraudster

A young Kirkcaldy mum who was the victim of a convincing fraudster has warned residents to be on their guard.

Chelsea Cowie (21) was hit by the complicated bank fraud, and was initially left wondering how she will pay the rent.

The caller on Thursday afternoon told Chelsea they may have to close down her account and online banking facility, which led to her being asked to move £560 into “a virtual account”.

She said: “The man called and claimed to be part of the TSB Fraud Team, and he told me he was going to cancel my cards and online banking, and told me to change my online banking details.

“He was texting confirmation codes and it was coming up as ‘TSB bank’ so it was believable.

“He told me the accounts would be closed and blocked so I needed to transfer my money into a virtual account which was in my name.”

Chelsea said the sophisticated scam had a worrying amount of information, which made him seem more credible.

She said: “The person who called me knew my full name and address, it seemed so believable and it’s so scary how they have all this information.

“So I transferred £560 into this virtual account, which was in my name.”

Chelsea initially thought the issue had been dealt with on Thursday, but soon found what had happened.

she said: “He said he’d setup an appointment for me on Monday at my nearest branch of TSB.

“So I waited until Monday, it was supposedly at 1pm and they were shut for lunch break. I went home and gave them a phone and explained to them what happened.

“They told me to come back into the bank right away.

“I contacted the TSB fraud team whilst in the bank.”

The TSB then began an investigation, and Chelsea initially had fears over how she was going to pay her rent and bills, but the bank has now refunded the money.

The bank said earlier this week that it will repay any of its customers who have been victims of fraud, a first for UK banking.

A TSB spokesperson said: “Sadly this customer was the victim of a sophisticated scam over a period of time. We have looked into her case and she has been fully refunded.

“If a customer has previously been a victim of fraud, or if they believe their account details have been compromised, we thoroughly recommend they change all of their internet banking details, including user names and passwords, to re-secure their accounts.”