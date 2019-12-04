Warning over spate of catalytic converters thefts from Fife cars

Police in Fife are investigating after a spate of thefts, which saw catalytic converters stolen from cars in Kirkcaldy.

Officers say the incidents have occured over the past few weeks.

It is thought that the vehicles would have been jacked up so the converters could be removed from the underside of the cars.

During November, catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles parked in car parks in Inverkeithing, on Wednesday, 20 November, and at Kirkcaldy Railway Station, the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and the Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, all on Monday, 25 November, 2019.

The value of the units stolen is well over £5000 in total.

Sergeant Conrad Musgrave at Dunfermline Police Station said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to catch those responsible.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at any of the car parks where thefts have occurred, or in any other area, to get in touch with us.

“At this time we want to trace the owner of a silver coloured Vauxhall Zafira car which has been seen at the scene of these thefts.

“It is very likely that to carry out such a theft, the vehicle would be required to be jacked up off the ground at the rear.

“Anyone who may have seen any such activity around cars in car parks is also asked to call us.

“Callers can use the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 3422 20 November 2019.

“Anyone who wishes to pass on any information and remain anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

