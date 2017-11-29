Warning over St Andrews thefts

Residents in the St Andrews area are being warned to keep their home secure, after four thefts were reported in the town over the last three days.

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and, if they are going out in the evening, to make sure a light is left on.

Sharon Holmes, community ward sergeant, said: “The houses are unlocked and so the person responsible appears to be opportunist, trying doors and gaining entry through the night.

“We are following a positive line of enquiry at present, however residents are being asked to remain vigilant and if they see anything suspicious please call 101 or, in emergency, 999.”