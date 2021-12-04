The above video, which was posted on Fife Jammer Locations, shows a figure entering the garden of a home on Blyth Street in Kirkcaldy, at 12.57am on Saturday.

The CCTV footage shows the individual standing near the house, before creeping into the garden and triggering a security light – which causes them to flee.

Another video shows what appears to be the same person trying to open a car door on the same street at 12.54am.

While the individual does not seem to take anything in the posted clips, police have confirmed that a robbery has been reported on Blyth Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.40am on Saturday, 4 December 2021, officers received a report of a items being stolen from the garden of a property in Blyth Street, Kirkcaldy.

"Enquiries are ongoing."