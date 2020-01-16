Watchdog launches investigation into police actions prior to death of Fife pensioner

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) has launched an investigation into police actions prior to the death of elderly woman in Fife last year.

The body of 97-year-old Annie Temple, known as Nan, was found within a bungalow in West End, Kinglassie, around 11.10am on Friday, October 25, after concerns had been raised about her welfare.

A spokesperson for the PIRC’s investigation team said: “We are investigating the actions of Police Scotland officers prior to the death of a 97-year-old woman, whose body was found at her home in Kinglassie, Fife, on 25 October 2019.

“The matter was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report will be submitted to them in due course.”

Police remained stationed outside the property for weeks, with the death initially being treated as ‘unexplained’.

However, a 36-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

Sandeep Patel appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on November 18, when he made no plea. He was fully committed for eight days later and remanded in custody.