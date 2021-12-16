The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, were discovered in the Whitehill industrial estate in Glenrothes.

David Barnes, 31, from Fife, faced 29 charges when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, including murder, nine counts of theft and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was also charged with theft by breaking into an ATM machine and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Man in court charged with murder over human remains found at industrial estate

