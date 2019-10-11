Window cleaner challenged to fight and racially abused

A window cleaner was targeted for racial abuse and then challenged to fight as he worked in Buckhaven.

Jordan McGauchie (24) prisoner at Perth, went on trial before a jury at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

During the course of the trial he pled guilty to one of the three charges he faced. His ‘not guilty’ pleas to the other two were accepted.

McGauchie admitted that on May 15 at Randolph Court, Buckhaven, he shouted, swore and challenged Calum Thompson to fight in a racially aggravated offence.

Calum Thomson (34) told the court of incidents that occurred on successive days as he cleaned windows in West High Street.

He said he shinned down his ladder and had a confrontation with McGauchie who had racially abused him.

McGauchie had been with his partner and their new-born baby when this incident occurred, the court heard.

The next day as Mr Thomson drove past McGauchie in the street, he had been called the same racist name.

Mr Thomson said he got out of his car and chased McGauchie down the street. McGauchie had jumped over a fence and got away.

Mr Thomson said that he later drove past McGauchie again. This time McGauchie had said “Come on then” and appeared to have a “shiny thing” in his hand but he could not say for definite if it was a knife.

Sheriff Charles MacNair jailed McGauchie for 250 days backdated to May 22 when he was remanded in custody.

