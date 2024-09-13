Woman, 24, arrested after incident in Kirkcaldy High Street

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The 24-year old will appear in court at a later date.,

It follows an incident in the High Street this morning. Officers were called to the scene around 9.45am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault. She was released on an undertaking to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”