Woman, 24, arrested after incident in Kirkcaldy High Street

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:01 BST

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Kirkcaldy town centre.

The 24-year old will appear in court at a later date.,

It follows an incident in the High Street this morning. Officers were called to the scene around 9.45am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault. She was released on an undertaking to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

