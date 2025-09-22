Woman, 35, arrested and charged over multiple thefts and crimes of dishonesty in Glenrothes
Police confirmed the arrest following reports of numerous thefts and other crimes of dishonesty that occurred in Rimbleton and the surrounding areas in the early hours of Thursday, September 18, 2025.
Officers said “a significant investigation” had been undertaken and a woman arrested and charged in connection with 23 separate offences.
Now police are appealing for information following the incidents.
PC Archer, from Glenrothes Community Policing Team, said: “This female has since been remanded in prison but we believe there is a likelihood that there are more crimes that have yet to be uncovered.
"We are keen to speak to anyone in the area that has not already come forward to the police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0571 of September 18, 2025.