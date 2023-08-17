Woman, 80, robbed at cash machine in Fife town
An elderly woman has been robbed while using a cash machine in a Fife town.
The incident happened at the Tesco store in Cardenden on Wednesday morning. The 80-year old was attacked around 11:00am, sparking a police investigation.
The incident is reported to have happened at the Tesco store in the town's Station Road
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman having been robbed outside a premises on Station Road, Cardenden around 11am on Wednesday. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”