Police are appealing for information following a collision near Burntisland.(Picture: Submitted)

The passenger of a car involved in a crash near Burntisland has died.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 15 and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white BMW 1 Series.

Emergency services attended and the passenger of the BMW, an 85-year-old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died on Friday, August 23.

A 74-year-old man also suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the Kirkcaldy hospital.

A 74-year-old man also suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the Kirkcaldy hospital.

A 17-year-old female has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

"Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who may be able to help police should call 101, quoting incident number 3191 of Thursday, August 15.”