Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: Woman admitted stealing money from a property in the town

Sarah Dunsire, of High Street, Lower Methil, had her case call before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dunsire, 44, admitted that on April 12, 2021 at an address in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of money.

Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence until March 10 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

