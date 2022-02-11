Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: Woman admitted stealing money from a property in the town
A woman who admitted stealing a quantity of money from a property in the town has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:17 am
Sarah Dunsire, of High Street, Lower Methil, had her case call before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dunsire, 44, admitted that on April 12, 2021 at an address in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of money.
Sheriff Di Emidio deferred sentence until March 10 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.