Woman and dog injured after dog attack in St Andrews
The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, March 30.
Police received a report of a woman and a Jack Russell Terrier being injured by a bull breed dog in the West Sands Road area of the town.
The owner of the bull breed had left the area before officers arrived.
The 78-year-old woman sustained a minor injury, and her dog was taken to the vet for treatment.
Now police are appealing for information following the incident.
Sergeant John Brown, of St Andrews Police Station, said: "We are appealing to the public to help trace the dog and its owner.
"The owner is female, slim with long dark hair. She had two dogs, but only one was involved in the attack.
"Both dogs are described as small, stocky bull breeds and were dark brown in colour. One was on the lead and the other, that bit the woman and her dog, was off the lead."
Anyone with information on the dog and its owner is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 1526 of March 30.