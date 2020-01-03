Woman arrested over Christmas Day death

A woman has been arrested after an incident on Christmas Day which saw a man die in Kirkcaldy.

Police said that they were called out to a property David Street, where a man was seriously injured, but later died.

A 23-year-old woman is set to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 25, in the David Street area of the town.

“She is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherrif Court on Friday, 3 January, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

