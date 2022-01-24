Jody Morgan, of Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Morgan, 38, admitted on November 11, 2021 at U Save, 405 High Street, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a male retail worker by struggling violently with him and repeatedly kicking him on the body.

Morgan further admitted on the same date, in the same place, she assaulted a female retail worker by struggling violently with her, striking her on the head with her head and bending her fingers backwards.

She also admitted on the same date, in the same place she acted in a racially aggravated manner causing fear and alarm to both employees as she acted aggressively, swore, made racial remarks and threats of violence towards them.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Witnesses were working at 9.45pm when the accused entered the shop. They have had previous dealings with the accused so they were keeping an eye on her.

"The witnesses stopped the accused before she left the shop and she was spoken to.

"A struggle ensued between her and the male retail worker, who was kicked on the legs. Thereafter the accused grabbed hold of a woman, struggled with her and head butted her on the face and bent her fingers backwards.

"During this, the accused made a number of offensive comments towards the witnesses.

"The police were contacted. Officers attended and were appraised of what had occurred - they were able to view CCTV within the shop.”

The Depute said the accused was arrested and placed in a police van where she continued making racially offensive remarks.

Morgan’s defence lawyer said his client regretted her actions: “She knows the witnesses – when she worked in the Asian Triangle in Kirkcaldy - they would frequent the restaurant as customers and she was on a first name basis with them.

"She saw them in the street after this incident and she apologised to them for her behaviour.”

Sheriff McFarlane placed Morgan on a community payback order with supervision for one year.

