Woman charged after teenager attacked and robbed in Fife town centre

Police have charged a woman in connection with an early morning attack in which a teenager was assaulted and robbed in a Fife town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:55 BST

The incident happened on Cowdenbeath’s High Street on Tuesday when a 19-year old had his wallet stolen. He was left shocked, but did not require medical treatment. Police said it happened just after 7:15am and they were looking to trace a man and woman in connection with the attack.

This afternoon they confirmed a 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged. She is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police made an arrest todayPolice made an arrest today
