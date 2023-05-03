Woman charged after teenager attacked and robbed in Fife town centre
Police have charged a woman in connection with an early morning attack in which a teenager was assaulted and robbed in a Fife town.
The incident happened on Cowdenbeath’s High Street on Tuesday when a 19-year old had his wallet stolen. He was left shocked, but did not require medical treatment. Police said it happened just after 7:15am and they were looking to trace a man and woman in connection with the attack.
This afternoon they confirmed a 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged. She is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday. Enquiries are ongoing.