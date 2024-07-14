Woman charged in connection with Glenrothes attempted murder, man in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Glenrothes.

The 54-year old was arrested and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

It comes after a man, aged 43, was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries after an alleged incident near the Cadham Centre in the town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9:00pm on Friday,, we were called to a report of a man with serious injuries after being assaulted in Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes. Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

“A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 July.”