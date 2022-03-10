Jennifer Carstairs, of Scott Road, Glenrothes appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 26-year old admitted between May 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 at Kingdom Homes, Mitchelston Drive, Kirkcaldy embezzling £10,000 while she was an employee.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court on the day in question the accused was going on maternity leave when discrepancies were noted in company receipts and bank statements which amounted to £10,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called before Sheriff Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Carstairs’ defence lawyer said her client is a first-time offender.

She said: “She has never been in trouble before. She worked at the company in question for two years and before going off on maternity leave, that is when the offences came to light.

"She co-operated fully with her employer in the investigation and she made an admission of her guilt straight away. She has been saving money and has around £3000 saved. She would be in a position to pay compensation straight away with the sum of £3000.”

Carstairs’ lawyer said the items her client bought with the money she embezzled were for her personal use and included birthday and Christmas presents.

She added: “She is very remorseful and I think that is genuine - this is vouched for by the author of the report.”

Sheriff Williamson told Carstairs: “This is a serious matter. You were in a position of trust and you abused that trust to the tune of £10,000.

"You are a first offender which puts you in a different position as far as your liberty is concerned. I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody and that is unpaid work.”

He placed her on a community payback order with supervision with a requirement to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed in 12 months.

Sheriff Williamson also made her subject to a compensation order for the sum of £10,000 with £3000 to be paid within the next 14 days and the remainder to be paid at a rate of £150 a month.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.