Woman in court accused of drug dealing from industrial estate

A Kirkcaldy woman has gone on trial accused of being involved in drug dealing from a unit at an industrial estate.

Frances McQuade (47) of Dunnikier Road faces nine charges including drug dealing and possession of various controlled drugs at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Police raided the premises in the early hours of the morning and McQuade was found in an office, the jury has heard.

It is alleged that on February 23, at unit 71, Mitchelston Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy, she was concerned in the supplying of diamorphine and cocaine.

She is also accused of possession offences at CM Maintenance and at her home on the same day.

It is alleged she was in possession of the controlled drugs, Buprenorphine, Diazepam, Zopiclone, Tramadol, Nitrazepam, cannabis resin, cannabis.

McQuade denies the charges and the trial continues.