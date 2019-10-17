Woman robbed on Kirkcaldy street

Police are hunting for a suspect after a woman was robbed on a Kirkcaldy street last night.
The incident happened on Dunearn Drive at around 9pm last night, and there were reports of a heavy police presence in the area.
A police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman being robbed on Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy at around 9.05pm on Wednesday, October 16.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress