Woman rubbed her body against teenager at Fife bus station

A Leven woman who rubbed her body against a teenager and made inappropriate remarks has been placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 27th August 2021, 11:50 am

Jennifer Raeside, of Rosemount Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Raeside, 34, admitted on May 20, 2019 at Leven Bus Station she conducted herself in a disorderly manner and made inappropriate remarks to a 17-year-old, who was not known to her.

She admitted rubbing her clothed body against his clothed body and touched him on his leg.

The offences took place at Leven Bus Station.

