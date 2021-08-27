Jennifer Raeside, of Rosemount Grove, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Raeside, 34, admitted on May 20, 2019 at Leven Bus Station she conducted herself in a disorderly manner and made inappropriate remarks to a 17-year-old, who was not known to her.

She admitted rubbing her clothed body against his clothed body and touched him on his leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences took place at Leven Bus Station.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.