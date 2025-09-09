Woman’s knife point attacks robbed three taxi drivers in six weeks

A woman who attacked and robbed three different taxi drivers within six weeks, has been jailed for 40 months.

The drivers were assaulted, injured and threatened with knives by Claire Duncan, who then robbed them of their takings.

Duncan, 31, from Glenrothes and currently a prisoner, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from jail. She was on five bail orders when she committed the offences.

She admitted that on April 2 at Flutorum Avenue, Thornton, she assaulted a taxi driver by seizing him by the neck, holding a sharp object against his neck to his injury. She also demanded money and robbed him of £170.

Claire Duncan was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

On May 9, again at Flutorum Avenue, she assaulted a female taxi driver. She lunged towards her, placed a knife against her neck, demanded money from her and struggled with her, all to her injury. She also robbed the woman of a bag containing cash, phone chargers and an ID card.

Then on May 12 at Macduff Road, Glenrothes, she assaulted another taxi driver. She repeatedly struck him on the head, demanded money from him and struggled with him. She repeatedly scratched him to the neck and face, all to his injury and attempted to rob him of a sum of money and a mobile phone.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said the first incident occurred at around 12.25am when Duncan was in a taxi and grabbed the driver around the neck. He felt an object against his neck and Duncan said she had a blade before robbing him of his takings.

The second incident happened after Duncan had booked a taxi from Methil. When it arrived, Duncan pulled out a kitchen knife with a 12-inch blade and told the female cabbie, “Give me the money”.

There was a struggle and the driver was hit on the throat before Duncan stole the takings of almost £300 and ran off.

The third offence took place after Duncan asked the driver to take a de-tour into Glenrothes so that she could pick up her bank card. When the cab reached Macduff Road, Duncan told the driver, “Give me the money. All of it.”

Witnesses heard the driver shouting. “Let me go. She’s robbed me, Help!” He sustained two cuts to his head.

Defence solicitor David Bell said, “She has a lengthy criminal record but these offences are a significant escalation after a descent into serious addiction to crack cocaine.”

He conceded these were “terrible crimes” which resulted from her “desperation for money”.

Sheriff James Williamson commented, “They truly are terrible offences to put people through these traumatic experiences.” He jailed Duncan for 40 months. Duncan is already serving a seven-month jail term imposed in June for a spate of shoplifting offences and punching a store worker at Aldi in Kirkcaldy.