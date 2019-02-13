Women alerted as police hunt Kirkcaldy flasher

Women in Kirkcaldy are being warned to remain vigilant after police confirmed they were investigating several incidents of a man approaching females and indecently exposing himself.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Kirkcaldy are investigating reports of a man approaching women and exposing himself.

“These incidents happened on Thursday, January 24 and Saturday, February 9 in Farne Court and St Kilda Crescent in the town.

“A third report of a man approaching a woman in a wooded area between Kilspindie Crescent and Dalmahoy Crescent was also received on Sunday, February 10. The suspect did not expose himself on this occasion.

“Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in relation to these offences, however, anyone with any relevant information should contact police immediately.”