Women alerted as police hunt Kirkcaldy flasher

Police are investiging three confirmed incidents in Kirkcaldy.
Women in Kirkcaldy are being warned to remain vigilant after police confirmed they were investigating several incidents of a man approaching females and indecently exposing himself.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Kirkcaldy are investigating reports of a man approaching women and exposing himself.

“These incidents happened on Thursday, January 24 and Saturday, February 9 in Farne Court and St Kilda Crescent in the town.

“A third report of a man approaching a woman in a wooded area between Kilspindie Crescent and Dalmahoy Crescent was also received on Sunday, February 10. The suspect did not expose himself on this occasion.

“Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in relation to these offences, however, anyone with any relevant information should contact police immediately.”