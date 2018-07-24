Woodland search for man carrying weapon in Kirkcaldy

Residents living on housing estates off Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy were mystified last night (Monday) when police descended on the area in large numbers.

Around five police vans and cars, including dog handlers, parked on the verge at the top of Oriel Road near to its junction with Bennochy Road, before officers carried out a search of woodland around 7pm. They were there for several hours.

Speculation was rife on social media as to the reason for the search.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife received a report of a man carrying a weapon around 6.50pm on Monday, July 23 in Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Specialist officers attended and carried out a search of the area however no person or weapon was found.”