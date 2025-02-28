Youth charged in connection with assault on boy, 14, in Leven

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an assault in Leven.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were made aware of a 14-year-old boy being assaulted in the Burnmill Road area on Saturday afternoon. He did not require any medical treatment. Officers, who carried out extensive enquiries, said there was no risk to the wider public.

On Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the incident. He will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “Officers will continue to actively work with our partners to address any concerns or issues within the community to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. I would like to reassure the public that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken towards any violence or anti-social behaviour, and that any such incidents will be robustly investigated.

"I would urge anybody to report any such incidents to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website."