Youth charged in connection with assault on boy, 14, in Leven
Police said they were made aware of a 14-year-old boy being assaulted in the Burnmill Road area on Saturday afternoon. He did not require any medical treatment. Officers, who carried out extensive enquiries, said there was no risk to the wider public.
On Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the incident. He will be reported to the relevant authorities.
Inspector Matt Spencer said: “Officers will continue to actively work with our partners to address any concerns or issues within the community to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. I would like to reassure the public that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken towards any violence or anti-social behaviour, and that any such incidents will be robustly investigated.
"I would urge anybody to report any such incidents to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website."