Youth charged over alleged assault of man at Kirkcaldy Bus Station
A youth has been charged in connection with an alleged attack at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Police were called to the station on Friday evening in response to reports of an assault on a 48-year-old man. A 16-year old youth has been arrested and charged.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 48-year-old man in Hunter Place, Kirkcaldy on Friday February 14.
“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.
“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”