Youth charged over alleged assault of man at Kirkcaldy Bus Station

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 15th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A youth has been charged in connection with an alleged attack at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

Police were called to the station on Friday evening in response to reports of an assault on a 48-year-old man. A 16-year old youth has been arrested and charged.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 48-year-old man in Hunter Place, Kirkcaldy on Friday February 14.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice