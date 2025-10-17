Youths charged after ‘appalling’ anti-social disturbances in Fife town involving up to 50 people

Youths aged as young as 13 have been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour in a Fife town which police branded “appalling.”

Investigations so far have revealed that as many as 40 to 50 youngsters were involved.

Police have launched extensive enquiries are underway into incidents in Cowdenbeath. On Thursday. Around 5.30pm, officers were called to reports of a fire being deliberately set in a grassy area near Pit Road.

Officers were already engaged in patrols following reports of antisocial behaviour in the town the previous evening. Around 9:00pm, they attended a disturbance involving a large group of youths on Stenhouse Road.

Police are set to add more patrols to the area (Pic: TSPL)

One 14-year-old male and three female youths, aged 13, 14 and 15, were charged in connection with it, and obstructing officers in carrying out their duties. A 13-year-old female was also charged in connection with the assault of an officer and attempted assault of two other officers. All will be reported to the relevant authorities. Enquiries are ongoing to trace further individuals involved.

Chief Inspector Christopher Dow, Local Area Commander, said: “The acts of disorder in Cowdenbeath on Thursday night were appalling. Engaging in antisocial behaviour and then obstructing or assaulting police officers doing their duty is not and will not be tolerated in our community.

“Our enquiries so far suggest as many as 40 to 50 youths were involved, and we are carrying out robust measures to trace every one of them, including reviewing Body Worn Video footage which provides very clear images.

“I understand that incidents like this can cause concern for locals, but I want to reassure them we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to violence and disorder. We will be tasking officers to carry out more patrols in the local area with a focus on antisocial behaviour.

“We are liaising with the authorities to ensure those involved are effectively brought to justice and we are considering serious charges due to the scale of disorder.

“I would urge those responsible to think about their behaviour and what the outcome of their actions could be, and I am asking parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are and to talk to them about the impact of this type of activity."

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 3337 of October 16.