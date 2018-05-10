Crown Office on Sheku: ‘Considerable progress’ but work still to be done

The Crown Office has said there is still work to be done on the investigation into the death of Sheku Bayoh.

His family are still waiting for answers three years on from the day he died on a Kirkcaldy street while being restrained by police officers.

They marked the latest anniversary with a call for the head of PIRC – Police Investigations and Review Commisioner – to stand down.

They also want an independent judicial inquiry, and have pledged to sue Iain Livingstone, Chief Constable of Police Scotland, for £1.8m

PIRC’s investigation extended to more than 500 statements, and was submitted to to the Lord Advocate in August 2015.

A further report containing evidence from expert witnesses followed in August 2016.

But there remains no definitive timescale for a decision on what happens next.

And the Crown offices said it was “not appropriate” to commit to a a fixed date.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We recognise that this has been a difficult time for the family of Sheku Bayoh.

“The family, and their legal representative, have been kept informed of any significant developments and senior Crown Counsel along with Crown Office officials met recently with the family and will continue to do so where appropriate.”

She said it was a “complex and challenging investigation” adding: ”While there is still some further work to do, considerable progress has been made in the last few months.

“It is not appropriate at this stage to commit to any timescales given the nature of the investigation.

“However, it’s anticipated a full report will be submitted for the consideration of Crown Counsel, the most senior lawyers in the Crown Office, in due course.”

The Bayoh family marked the third anniversary with a press conference which was held in Glasgow last Thursday at which they claimed police ”failed in their duty of reasonable care to protect the life of Sheku.”