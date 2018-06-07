Crowning ceremony kicks off Kinghorn’s Gala

Kinghorn Children’s Gala got off to a right royal start on Sunday with the crowning of the King and Queen.

Queen Olivia Williamson, King Kai Hunter and attendant Charlotte Watson were crowned at Kinghorn Parish Church in a ceremony conducted by minister Jim Reid.

The Royal party with Rev Jim Reid.

They were joined by special guest Helen Dewar, the 1937 Gala Queen, who was presented with a bouquet of flowers, and Kinghorn couple Margaret and John Mckay’s outstanding contribution to the Gala was recognised when they were awarded the John McLeod Shield.

A wreath laying service at the war memorial followed the church service. The Royal Party then visited residents of Villa Atina care home before enjoying afternoon tea with their families.

The celebrations continued with an afternoon of Family Fun at Kinghorn Community Centre with inflatables, Bonnie Beasties and Gaby The Clown.

This week has been filled with fun activities including parties, quizzes and competitions.

And the fun will culminate in the Gala parade on Saturday, on the theme of ‘Musicals.’

Participants should gather at Park Place at 10am for judging before the parade moves off through the town from 10.30am.

The parade will finish at the community centre where, at noon there will be a Gala Sports Day for all the family, followed by a big party night with lots of musical entertainment.

Sunday will see a day of beach games, a sandcastle competition and a barbecue from 2-4pm to round off the gala events.