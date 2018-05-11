Cupar a “poorer place without Jennie Hughes”

Cupar has been described as a “poorer place” following the death of an active member of the local community this week.

Jennifer ‘Jennie’ Elliot Hughes died following a short battle with cancer, leaving behind husband Michael, children Matthew and Sarah, and grandchildren Evelyn, Holly and James. She was 69.

Jennie was an active member of the community, serving as secretary on Cupar Community Council and a director of Cupar Development Trust, as well as working with other groups on various projects.

Born in Inverness, Jennie moved to Cupar as a child, before attending Bell Baxter.

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in psychology, and a short spell living in East Lothian, Jennie spent 29 years living on the Gower peninsular in south Wales.

She worked as a herbalist’s assistant and librarian, then as a British Red Cross first aid training officer in Swansea, before finishing off as training manager.

She returned to Cupar 13 years ago.

Gina Logan, chair of Cupar Community Council, paid tribute to Jennie.

She said: “Every chairperson needs a special person as a secretary and Jennie Hughes was that special person to Cupar and District Community Council.

“In her quiet unassuming way, but always with a cheery smile, she just got on and did it – writing letters, delivering leaflets, setting up chairs for bandstand concerts, you could depend on Jennie.

“She will be greatly missed by all the many people and groups she was associated with in the town, and Cupar will be a poorer place without Jennie Hughes.”

Councillor Margaret Kennedy added: “I had the privilege of calling Jennie my friend. It’s such a shock that her life has been cut short so suddenly.

“I feel sure that our paths would have crossed at some point, however being a councillor created the chance of friendship. Jennie was tremendously loyal and supportive to her community and inspired others to become involved.

“She provided a huge support to me in many aspects of my life as a councillor but most significantly through her many years as my secretary in Cupar at Christmas. “The community has lost a very hard working and inspiring member. My thoughts and prayers are very much with her family and friends.”

The funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 15.