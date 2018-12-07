Cupar Foodbank issues Christmas appeal

Cupar Foodbank has issued an appeal ahead of Christmas to make sure no one misses out over the festive season.

The foodbank has already received many donations of food including Christmas fare from the annual Tesco collection for Trussell Trust foodbanks, but it is feared that as austerity continues, many local people will still struggle to afford food this festive season.

“We are very grateful for generosity shown by so many people including shoppers at Tesco, children at Ceres Primary and Bell Baxter High School, as well as Auchtermuchty Community Centre who had a reverse advent calendar encouraging people to donate non-perishable food items,” said Fiona Findlay, co-ordinator of Cupar Foodbank.

“These donations have helped us fill our Christmas hampers but there are still some things we need to help bring a bit of sparkle to Christmas.

“These include chocolates and sweets for children, mincemeat pies, Christmas cake, jelly and diluting juice as well as family packs of biscuits, crisps, nuts and Christmas crackers.”

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins said: “Well done to Fiona and volunteers for collecting and sorting all of the donations.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has handed in items to the constituency office in Cupar and will continue to pass these on to the foodbank. So many people including some who don’t have much to spare, have been very generous and is a great reflection of the kindness in the community.”