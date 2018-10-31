Cupar shortlisted for most beautiful high street award

Cupar has been shortlisted for an award celebrating the most beautiful high street in Scotland – but it needs your votes to win.

Six towns have been shortlisted for the title of ‘Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street 2018’.

Cupar is up against Denny, Inverurie, Jedburgh, Linlithgow and Turriff, after judges from Keep Scotland Beautiful and Scotland’s Towns Partnership whittled down the list of entries.

The town was nominated by Cupar in Bloom, which highlighted Crossgate, Bonnygate and St Catherine Street.

Entries have been judged on factors including horticultural achievement, public realm, environmental responsibility, community participation, and access and inclusivity.

Voting closes at midnight tonight (Wednesday) and the winner will be announced during Scotland’s Towns Week, November 19-25.

To vote visit https://www.scotlandstowns.org/mbhs_2018_vote.