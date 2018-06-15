Cupar store provides props for Crystal Maze

Products from Cupar vintage specialist Scaramanga have featured in a popular TV game show.

An antique teak storage chest, padlocks and keys from the store featured in last week’s celebrity edition of The Crystal Maze.

The episode saw Dame Kelly Holmes unhook iron keys from a board in the Medieval Zone, but fail to find the right one to open padlocks securing the 100-year-old chest.

The new role for the Cupar vintage specialist’s products came about when owner Carl Morenikeji got a call from a games researcher at makers Fizz in March. He ordered some padlocks and the chests before a colleague later added more padlocks as well as the door hasps and staples.

Similar vintage and antique padlocks supplied by Scaramanga were used in Paddington 2, The Hobbit, Pan and Celebrity Big Brother 2016 and their wooden chests were used in the Legend of Tarzan movie two years ago.

Mr Morenikeji said: “I was delighted to see our products play a key role in the show’s Medieval Zone.

“I didn’t have a clue how they’d be used as that’s a closely-guarded secret and I had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to not reveal any details about our involvement until the show aired.

“When I founded Scaramanga 12 years ago I never imagined that by now our reputation for original vintage and antique items, as well as our own bags, would be so good we would become the first-choice supplier for so many leading TV and movie props buyers.

“The good news for anyone trying to solve the problem of how to own items similar to the ones seen on the show is you can find us on Google Maps.

“If you can’t pop by, go to our website – www.scaramangashop.co.uk.”