Cupar youth to mark centenary of Armistice

Cupar’s war dead are to be honoured by the town’s youth organisations when a ceremony is held ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.15 am, 56 Scouts, Guides and Cadets will assemble at the car park outside Cupar Cemetery.

Accompanied by pipers from Cupar Pipe Band, they will then march into the cemetery and stand beside the 28 graves that are recognised by the War Graves Commission.

At each grave they will lay a cross and a poppy as a thank you to those who gave their lives during periods of conflict.

There will then be a short service followed by a two-minute silence.

Jim Anderson, chairman of the Royal British Legion Scotland (Cupar) Branch, said: “This year we are holding several events to commemorate the 100th year since the ending of World War One.

“This event gives the young people of Cupar the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women who gave their lives.

“It is very encouraging to note that these youth organisations were only too willing to give up their time and support RBLS at this important event.”

A service will be held at Cupar Old Parish Church on November 10 at 6.30pm.