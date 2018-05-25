Cyclist raises funds for society with MS ride

A St Andrews cyclist has raised hundreds of pounds for the MS Society after riding more than 200 miles.

Richard Sanderson (32) a software developer, rode 201 miles in one day, starting at 5am and finishing 15 hours later at 8.45pm.

As well as being a long ride through Fife and Kinross-shire, the trip was also specially planned.

Starting out in St Andrews, Richard travelled through the East Neuk, Loch Leven, Bridge of Earn, Cupar and more, with his overall route making out the letters MS.

The cycle is not the first Richard has done.

He had previously done another cycle in the letters MS, and at Christmas did a ride around Fife in the shape of a Christmas tree.

However, the MS cause is one close to his heart.

“My sister has MS,” he told the Citizen.

“I wanted to do something for her and for the MS Society.”

In doing the cycle, Richard raised more than £500 for the charity, which funds research and supports those affected by MS.

Richard said that most of the cycle “was actually really good because the weather was really nice” but that the cold weather later in the afternoon did make the event more challenging.

He added: “I usually commute from St Andrews to Dundee. So it messed with my head a bit because it’s my usual route.”

To read Richard’s story of his cycle and for more information, visit www.strava.com/athletes/9406880/posts/2034590.